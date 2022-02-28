MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.90 on Friday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

