Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

