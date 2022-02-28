Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,232,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

