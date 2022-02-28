NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NNXPF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

