Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.87% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

NTRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.72. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. Natera has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

