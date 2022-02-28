National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AVPT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

