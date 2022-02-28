National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

