National Asset Management Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

