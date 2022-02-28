National Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,085 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

