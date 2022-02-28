National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 172,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,090,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

