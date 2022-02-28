National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

