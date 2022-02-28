National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.30).

NG stock opened at GBX 1,100.60 ($14.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 997.89. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,105.69 ($15.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,671.37). Insiders acquired a total of 1,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,426 over the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

