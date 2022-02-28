National Pension Service Acquires 3,044 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1,844.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $57.87 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.