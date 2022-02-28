National Pension Service Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18,154.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.