National Pension Service Sells 1,300 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

