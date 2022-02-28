National Pension Service Sells 1,305 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 245.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $449.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $313.92 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

