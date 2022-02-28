National Pension Service Sells 87,782 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,050,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87,782 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,978,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.