Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nephros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. Nephros has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

