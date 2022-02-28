NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetEase were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NetEase by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 2,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.72 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

