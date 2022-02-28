NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Acquires 3,000 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 3,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.