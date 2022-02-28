NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Acquires 3,000 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 3,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

