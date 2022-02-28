Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Cut by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,825 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $46,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.