Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00077258 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

