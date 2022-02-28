Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $480.91 million and $6.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.00 or 0.06888724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.86 or 0.99687181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00053215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 482,548,437 coins and its circulating supply is 482,547,838 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

