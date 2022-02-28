New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,272. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

