New World Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,449,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

