New World Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

