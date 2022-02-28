New World Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 665 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.58 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

