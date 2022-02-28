New World Advisors LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 573,779 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,238,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after purchasing an additional 981,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

