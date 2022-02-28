Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NXST traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.04. 17,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

