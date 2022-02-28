NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $77.37. 130,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.