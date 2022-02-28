Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.
NAT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,383,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
