Nordic American Tankers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 31,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,823 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 22,582,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,185. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

