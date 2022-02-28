Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

NWN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. 3,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

