Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

NWN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

