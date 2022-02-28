NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,886. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,430 shares of company stock worth $480,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

