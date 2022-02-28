NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

