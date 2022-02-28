NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 2,111.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,436 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,400,000.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

