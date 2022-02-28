Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $46.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 117,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,492. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

