NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 316,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NuVasive stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

