Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $16,893,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,992,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,629,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,104,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.
