OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$2.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

