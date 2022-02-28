Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

OCGN opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

