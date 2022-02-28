Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $303.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $211.77 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 920.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

