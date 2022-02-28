Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 41,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,036. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

