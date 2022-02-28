ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

ONTF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 288,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. ON24 has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -85.78.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

