ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $87.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as high as $82.54 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 2538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.21.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.