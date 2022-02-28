OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

