Only1 (LIKE) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Only1 has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $458,514.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

