Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.