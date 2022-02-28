Oppenheimer Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $377.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $444.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.09.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $155.92 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.